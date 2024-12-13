Steve Aiken has slammed Sinn Fein and Alliance's approach to new EU rules in Stormont's Windsor Framework committee.

Northern Ireland consumers will find even more products are no longer available here as new Windsor Framework rules come into force – meaning many small businesses in Great Britain will stop shipping to customers across the Irish Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The EU’s new General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) kicks in from today, with Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken describing it as the “latest chilling effect of the Irish Sea border”.

TUV leader Jim Allister says he is “deeply concerned” about the “far-reaching” legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new rules apply in Northern Ireland because it remains effectively part of the European Union’s single market – while Great Britain has left.

The regulations mean that it is no longer feasible for many small and medium size businesses in the rest of the UK to ship to Northern Ireland – as they have to meet a series of requirements including having a “responsible person” based here or in the EU proper.

Steve Aiken, who sits on Stormont’s Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee told the News Letter that today “many of us will find an early, but very unwelcome Christmas present, especially if we have been trying to do some online shopping with the rest of our country”.

The South Antrim MLA said: “The EU’s General Product Safety Regulations (GPSR) come into force, causing extra layers of cost and bureaucracy to companies in England, Scotland and Wales trying to sell into Northern Ireland. How this latest example of the chilling effect of the Irish Sea Border can be seen in any way as challenging the integrity of the EU Single Market is beyond me, and, I imagine, nearly every right-minded consumer in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Party has been calling out these collective absurdities for some time. On the 28th November we even sought to have the Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee look at the impact of this regulation and its significant and enduring harm to everyday life here.

“To the surprise of no one, the Alliance and Sinn Fein members voted it down; as they have every attempt to put NI interests above those of the EU. By passing the request to look at the issue to another committee, they are just passing the buck.

“The cumulative effect on our economy of EU regulations is increasingly causing divergence across the United Kingdom. Similar measures, if they were adopted by the UK against the EU, would be howled down and inquires instituted; the failure of the Assembly to fulfil, even the most basic scrutiny measures on something as disruptive as GPSR, lets us all down.

“The constant ‘EU good, UK bad’ mantra from Sinn Fein can be expected, from Alliance, putting the interests of businesses in the EU, above our own consumers, has also become the norm. A point the electorate may reflect on in the coming years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Antrim MP Jim Allister said he is “deeply concerned” about the introduction of the law.

The TUV boss said: “This is a far-reaching law that, because of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the people of Northern Ireland did not make and cannot change. It demonstrates the practical folly of subjecting oneself to a foreign Parliament.

“Like all legislation imposed in this way, the Regulation testifies to the fact that Northern Ireland has effectively been made a colony of an imperial power, but worse than this, its practical effect is to divide us from the rest of our own country which is not subject to this legislation.

“Northern Ireland is a small part of the United Kingdom economy, and, fully integrated with it. Businesses depend on inputs from companies in the rest of our home economy based in England, Wales and Scotland. The burdens that this GPSR legislation places on people in GB seeking to sell products to Northern Ireland are such that in one sector alone, crafts, I am aware of eleven different GB companies that have chosen to cease servicing Northern Ireland from today, because the customs burdens are too severe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Contrary to the repeated line of the Government whenever, since July, I have raised this matter, this is having a devastating effect on small businesses. The only solution to this problem is to find a practical solution which first and foremost protects the integrity of the UK internal market and avoids distortion of the EU single market for goods.