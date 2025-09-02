United Kingdom should lead on ​ECHR reform rather than quitting - Ulster Unionist MLA

Steve Aiken has warned against the UK quitting the ECHR - saying the government should lead on reforming it.

​The United Kingdom should be joining forces with other countries that are seeking changes to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), rather than threatening to quit, a UUP MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Steve Aiken says the post-WW2 treaty is not “immutable” – and the UK should act with political autonomy and take the lead in amending it.

ECHR withdrawal is now at the centre of national debate after comments from the Reform UK leader last week. Nigel Farage has argued that quitting the convention would be necessary to deal with the illegal immigration crisis – and that he would “renegotiate” the Belfast Agreement to achieve it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he said that withdrawal would take longer for Northern Ireland, prompting concerns about the province’s place in the union being further undermined.

At the weekend, Policy Exchange published an analysis as to why they believe the UK without breaching the 1998 peace accord. Mr Aiken told the News Letter: “Lord Alton in the foreword to the Policy Exchange paper gets it; the ECHR is not, and never has been, immutable.

“With 9 members states of the Council of Europe calling for changes in the Court, in particular with reference to the treatment of illegal migration, the UK should be joining with these nations, including Denmark, Poland and Italy rather than proposing to withdraw.

“The question however, is why our coterie of UK superannuated human rights chambers barristers-cum-politicians aren’t taking this proactive and pragmatic action? Rather than chucking another large legal rock into the Supreme Court pond, act like we have political autonomy and take the lead in amending the ECHR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad