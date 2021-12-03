‘Unlawful and toxic’ bonfires to be regulated

Bonfires in Belfast could be facing new regulations

At the monthly meeting of the full council on Wednesday the chamber agreed to a substantial review by an external consultant, as yet unnamed, and to adopt a policy that bonfires on its property in the future should be regulated.

The regulation policy at this stage is theoretical, has no detail, and will ultimately be threshed out following the external review, with no timeframe. The DUP, without formally objecting to the full council signing off on the decision, said the regulation agreement was “fairly meaningless”.

A Sinn Fein plan to regulate bonfires on Belfast council land failed in October, while an Alliance counter proposal was passed. It involved a quick internal paper by council officers “to include elected representatives, statutory agencies and bonfire builders in order to highlight issues which will need to be addressed”.

The original Sinn Fein Belfast council motion would have meant all bonfires on council land would have to go through a rigorous application process similar to other events in council parks, involving risk assessment, public liability insurance cover, and event management plans.

The Sinn Fein motion faced opposition not only from unionists, but also from the Greens and the Alliance Party, who both stated they were not against regulation, but were rather against the Sinn Fein plan for regulation.

At the last meeting of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources committee the matter was discussed again under ‘restricted items’, away from the public.

Minutes from this however were available on this month’s council meeting agenda, available to the public, and they show that an external consultant had been engaged by the council to undertake a new review into the council’s approach to bonfires in 2021 and over the past ten years.

The review will “consider whether the current bonfire governance framework meets the operational requirements pertaining to bonfires and bonfire related issues”. The consultant has been in contact with all of the political parties seeking their input into the review process.

The minutes state the consultant will “analyse council documents and correspondence and host discussions with officers, statutory organisations, elected members and community groups/non-governmental organisations with experience and understanding of bonfire builder’s needs, concerns, and aspirations”. The draft report will be submitted to the council in January 2022.

During the restricted items, the committee also agreed to a proposal moved by Sinn Fein that the council “will regulate illegal and toxic bonfires”. The minutes state that on a vote, 12 members voted for the proposal and five against, with one abstention. No details of individual elected members’ votes were given in the minutes.

The committee also agreed to endorse the proposed review process and noted that the council bonfire panel would be reconvened to move that forward and “address the issues which had been raised in relation to the decision to regulate illegal and toxic bonfires”.

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said the committee decision to regulate was “fairly meaningless”.

He added: “I want to express disappointment – the council did agree to engage in a review process, and some of us have already been engaging with community workers who have the difficult work of engaging with bonfire builders.

“We have agreed to a process where we would be engaging with people in the community, also our own council officers and councillors are active on this issue, and try to encourage responsible bonfires, which most are.

“Yet before that process had virtually started, we had this proposal brought, which is fairly meaningless, and any actual outcome would have to wait until the end of the review process.

“I want to record our disappointment, we think it was unnecessary. Some people constantly seek to provoke this situation. We have agreed to have a review and engage with people, and ultimately that is where the solution lies, in working with people, not sitting in a remote room and trying to dictate.” Alderman Kingston did not object to the council agreeing to the committee decision.

Sinn Fein Councillor Ciaran Beattie said: “I think it is important we set the terms of reference for any future review, and that this council does support the regulation of unlawful and toxic bonfires, and think that is the direction of travel.

“For anyone that knows me, when I give you my word, I mean it when I say this is not to diminish your culture in any way. Culture means a lot to us, and we will defend that to the hilt. I think this is a way to enhance everyone’s culture, a way to make bonfires safe and legal, and to enhance the cultural package.

“Together we can develop a strategy where bonfires don’t become contentious, where they are not an issue for this council, and where we don’t have council officers working on it for months and months. Also where we don’t have to get contractors to remove dangerous fires, and where we know people are going to be safe in their homes and residents are going to be comfortable with these fires beside them.