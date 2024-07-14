US special envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III - a relative of JFK - among those condemning Trump assassination bid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Joe Kennedy III is the grandnephew of JFK (the US president, arguably America’s most famous assassination victim who was shot dead in November 1963) and grandson of Bobby Kennedy (also known as RFK, who was also shot dead in June 1968 in Los Angeles and was aiming to run for president at the time).
Mr Trump survived his shooting, but an attendee at the rally was killed and two others wounded. The gunman was also shot dead.
"Political violence has no place in our country,” said Mr Kennedy this morning.
“We must all condemn and reject it in the strongest terms.
“Thinking of the former President, the victims and their families.”
Joining him was Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.
A short time ago he issued this statement: “The attempted murder of Donald Trump at a presidential election rally in Pennsylvania is both disturbing and dangerous.
"Democracy is an important principle in any election and within any country. The attempt to murder a candidate in any election is an attempt to undermine that democracy.
"It is also dangerous, if not checked, as it polarises communities setting ideologies against each other in an increasingly toxic manner. This is one of the world's superpowers that can quickly spiral out of control.
“My thoughts are with Mr Trump, and I hope he makes a speedy recovery.
"I also wish to extend my condolences to the individual who lost their life and my thoughts with those injured.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.