America’s special envoy to Northern Ireland has spoken out against the bid to kill ex-president Donald Trump.

Joe Kennedy III is the grandnephew of JFK (the US president, arguably America’s most famous assassination victim who was shot dead in November 1963) and grandson of Bobby Kennedy (also known as RFK, who was also shot dead in June 1968 in Los Angeles and was aiming to run for president at the time).

Mr Trump survived his shooting, but an attendee at the rally was killed and two others wounded. The gunman was also shot dead.

"Political violence has no place in our country,” said Mr Kennedy this morning.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024

“We must all condemn and reject it in the strongest terms.

“Thinking of the former President, the victims and their families.”

Joining him was Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

A short time ago he issued this statement: “The attempted murder of Donald Trump at a presidential election rally in Pennsylvania is both disturbing and dangerous.

"Democracy is an important principle in any election and within any country. The attempt to murder a candidate in any election is an attempt to undermine that democracy.

"It is also dangerous, if not checked, as it polarises communities setting ideologies against each other in an increasingly toxic manner. This is one of the world's superpowers that can quickly spiral out of control.

“My thoughts are with Mr Trump, and I hope he makes a speedy recovery.