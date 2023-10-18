UUP leader Doug Beattie pays tribute to Lady Stella Empey, and sends condolences to her husband Lord Empey
In a statement Mr Beattie passed on his sincerest condolences on behalf of the party to former UUP leader and current member of the House of Lords, Lord Empey of Shandon, on the passing of his wife Lady Stella.
Speaking as the news was made public, Mr. Beattie said: “On behalf of the whole Ulster Unionist family, I want to pass my sincerest condolences to Lord Empey, his two children, Christopher and Julie-Ann and the wider family.
“Lady Stella has been a stalwart champion, not just of unionism, but of Northern Ireland, for many decades. Her charity work and involvement in a number of voluntary organisations has improved the lives of many, both at home and abroad.
“We know that Lady Empey had been unwell for some time, but nothing can prepare a family for losing a wife, a mother and grandmother.
“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with the Empey family at this very sad time and over the coming weeks.”