UUP leader Doug Beattie: People who attacked my office will not intimidate me or my party

UUP leader Doug Beattie spoke to the media on Monday during a visit to north Belfast with party colleague Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston

After a concrete block was thrown at the front window of the UUP premises in Bridge Street, Mr Beattie pledged that he would not be deterred from “my democratic work or speaking out when I have genuine concerns about the direction in which people are being led”.

As other parties condemned the vandalism the UUP leader said: “My primary concern is for the welfare of my staff and this was a cowardly attack on their workplace which provides a service to the people of Upper Bann.

“Attacking offices and attempting to intimidate politicians demonstrates the weakness of your argument if that is what you have to resort to.”

Over the weekend Mr Beattie announced that the UUP would no longer be taking part in mass protest rallies against the Northern Ireland Protocol, some of which he said were beginning to “raise the political temperature” to dangerous levels across the Province.

“We want to see the protocol replaced and we have been expressing our consistent opposition to it since it was first mooted in October 2019, but where I differ with others is the way in which we approach that. I am a confident, positive unionist representing a party which will engage to bring about change. It is a political problem which will only be solved by finding a political solution,” he said.

“We respect the right of anyone to legally and peacefully protest. However, tensions are rising, with some spokespeople at anti-protocol rallies openly calling for people to get angry and to raise the temperature. Blood and thunder rhetoric from a lectern will not help or solve the protocol problem. This is exactly what we need to avoid. We need to learn the lessons of the past.”

He added: “If anyone thinks that they can intimidate me or the Ulster Unionist Party, they clearly don’t know me or understand the party I represent.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, said: “Those who thought it was a good idea to attack Doug Beattie’s office are completely wrong. I’m a democrat and I’ve always believed passionately in the rule of law.

“I think that every single person that steps out and puts themselves forward as a public representative is entitled to be respected regardless of their views. Violence can have no part to play in resolving our political issues in Northern Ireland. It never had, it never will, and I would say that to whoever is responsible for this attack.”

TUV candidate in Upper Bann, Darrin Foster, also condemned the attack on the UUP office.

“Everyone will have a chance to express their view on all those standing for election in just a few short weeks. That is a great privilege bought at a high price,” Mr Foster said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described those behind the incident as “cowards who need to understand that they will never win”.

Mr Eastwood also praised the UUP leader for announcing that his party was pulling out of further anti-protocol rallies.

“I know that it is not easy to tell hard truths to your supporters. It would have been easier for Doug to sit silently at these rallies and hope to benefit from people who are being whipped up into a frenzy.

“He deserves credit for taking this stand. We hold starkly different views on this issue but we are both motivated, I believe, by a shared desire to address the challenges our communities face,” Mr Eastwood said.

His party colleague and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon branded the incident a “disgraceful attack” which would achieve nothing and should be universally condemned.

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd said the attack was “wrong and I condemn it”.

The Upper Bann Sinn Fein candidate added: “Those intent on whipping up tensions and dragging society back will not succeed, we will continue to move forward.

“This is a time for political leadership and those with influence should work to reduce tensions and ensure these type of attacks do not continue.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson denounced the attack which he said had to be condemned.