In a Tweet the political heavyweight said: “After a short illness I lost my dancing dog today.

“I know there are many more important things happening, far more suffering, but I’m heartbroken #Buster”

Another video he shares shows a sprightly Buster with the accompanying comment, ‘If I wag my tail and do circles will you just let me in….. #Buster’

#UnionOfPets’

The news has been met by scores of messages of sympathy, including:

- So sorry to hear about Buster. Dogs bring so much joy to our lives. Heartbreaking when they leave us

- Never underplay any personal loss or suffering Doug. This is your loss today and you’re feeling it. I’m very sorry for the loss of Buster but he’ll have gone knowing how much he was loved

- Very sorry to hear that Doug. Part of the family.