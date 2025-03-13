UUP leader misses Trump at White House - but warns US administration about more favourable trade deal for UK than EU

Stormont's health minister and UUP leader Mike Nesbitt. Photo credit: David Young/PA Wire

​Health minister Mike Nesbitt missed meeting the US President Donald Trump at the White House due to a prior engagement at a hospital in Georgetown.

The UUP leader also met the American ambassador to the UK during his trip – and warned a more favourable US trade deal with the UK than with the EU would be the “the worst possible position” for Northern Ireland.

​The Ulster Unionist leader did attend the annual event at Capitol Hill, but left before Donald Trump arrived. The President had arrived later than expected and Mr Nesbitt had a commitment at a local cancer hospital, according to a party spokesperson.

Mr Nesbitt has previously said that while he disagrees with President Trump’s stance on Ukraine, that boycotts don’t work. As the only UUP minister in the Executive, and with Alliance and Sinn Fein ministers boycotting the event, only the DUP attended.

In a video posted on his X account on Thursday, Mike Nesbitt said highlights from Wednesday included “visiting a big hospital in Georgetown” and reaffirming his commitment to “the longstanding relationship with the USA and Republic in trying to tackle the scourge of cancer”.

The health minister said he also visited a large accident and emergency department and “was truly shocked to they have the same daily issues with corridor care that we do back at home”.