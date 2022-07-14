UUP man condemns burning of Ulster Banner as part of campaign to ‘raise tension’ by republicans in south Co Down

The councillor with the remains of the burnt flag

Slieve Croob Ulster UUP councillor Alan Lewis has condemned the torching of an Ulster Banner flag and the display of a tricolour one.

These, he said, were part of a pattern of “provocative incidents in the area designed to raise tension and create division among the community”.

The Newry, Mourne and Down councillor said: “Overnight an Ulster Flag at Aughlisnafin crossroads [about three miles to the north of Newcastle town] was removed, burnt and a tricolour put in its place.

“The Ulster flag had been raised, just as it was every year to mark the annual 12th July celebrations, it has never been targeted before.”

He went on to add: “In Dundrum, moments before the Eleventh of July parade was due to start, a tricolour was erected along the route.

“Cool heads prevailed, and it was quickly removed by the person who had placed it.

“The week before the Eleventh – the Ballynahinch bonfire was prematurely burnt; an attack designed to rob the community of their celebrations.

“Those behind these actions need to reflect. Their actions are clearly designed to raise tension and divide communities, creating problems where there previously have been none.

“It is disappointing that some cannot live in harmony with their neighbours. Is this the shared future that we hear so much about?”