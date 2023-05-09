"We have been definitive in our opposition throughout and have articulated the many pitfalls of the Protocol.“In the years since we have consistently played our part in providing alternative solutions and lobbied for change across the United Kingdom and European Union.“We are now presented with the Windsor Framework. It provides both challenges and opportunities. It also represents what many said was impossible – further movement from the European Union.”Mr Beattie added: “What we can now not afford is for decisions that impact on Northern Ireland to continue to be made over our heads. That is why it is the firm belief of the Ulster Unionist Party that the Assembly and Executive must be restored to deal with the challenges still posed by the Windsor Framework and to grasp its opportunities.“Unionism can use the platform of having ministers and Assembly Members in place to make further progress on these issues, all while dealing with the growing pressures in our Health Service and other areas.“It is unconscionable that as cuts to services grow deeper, Stormont remains on ice.“As well as maintaining our place in the United Kingdom, Unionism has a duty to make Northern Ireland work.“We are asking the public for their vote on the 18 May with the promise that the decisions we take and promises we make are with the long-term strategic interests of Northern Ireland and unionism in mind.”