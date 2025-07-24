UUP MLA expresses concern after Mike Nesbitt's health department confirms no lower age limit for gender clinic

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has funded a gender clinic with no lower age limit. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Doug Beattie has voiced concern after the Department of Health confirmed that there is no minimum age for children referred to a new “lifespan” gender identity service announced by the UUP health minister Mike Nesbitt earlier this week.

The surprise move has caused some unease within the Ulster Unionist Party – which has shifted its position on transgender issues in recent years, and was supportive of a ban on puberty blockers.

The new service will not prescribe the drugs – but critics argue that the concept of a gender clinic is outdated and a holistic approach should be taken to children questioning their sex through existing mental health services.

Former leader Doug Beattie says the ‘Knowing Our Identity’ gender identity service has been running for some years and “is designed for those under the age of 18” – offering support and counselling for individuals and families “in relation to gender related problems once referred to the service by a GP or Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS)”.

However, the UUP MLA has expressed concerns at confirmation by the Department of Health to the News Letter that “there is no lower age range” for the new service. Mr Beattie said: “This service must be age appropriate and I am concerned there seems to be no lower age limit for these services. This will be one of the issues I will raise in regards to this service when I meet the Department of Health lead on gender identity next week”.

He also said on social media that more detail should be made available online about what the service entails. The Department of Health has declined to give further details on the issue – beyond confirmation that there are no age restrictions.

The DUP has also urged Mr Nesbitt to “think again”.

The party’s health spokesperson Diane Dodds MLA said the allocation of £800,000 for a gender identity service reflects misplaced priorities at a time when the health service is in crisis.

“This move is even more concerning in light of the recent UK Supreme Court ruling which reaffirmed that biological sex is a legal and material reality. That ruling should guide public policy, not be ignored in favour of an ideology that denies biological truth.

“Mike Nesbitt frequently calls for more funding from the Executive, highlighting pressures across the system. But while pleading poverty publicly, he has found £800,000 to pursue a project that does not reflect the priorities or values of the majority of people in Northern Ireland.

“Moreover, beyond the headline and the financial cost, no details are provided as to how the service will operate and the principles it will adhere to, even on what age referrals can be made to this service”, Mrs Dodds said.

Announcing the move this week, Mr Nesbitt said he was “committed to improving wider gender identity service provision for children, young people and adults in Northern Ireland”.

