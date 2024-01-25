Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The East Antrim DUP stalwart was speaking a few minutes after an extremely animated speech by party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, in which the DUP chief – in a voice sometimes almost cracking with emotion – defended his own unionist credibility and that of his fellow DUP members.

The topic under debate in the chamber was the DUP’s possible return to Stormont, and the prospects of a new election in the event that this doesn’t happen.

Sammy Wilson speaking in the Commons (with Stephen Farry on the left)

Mr Farry said: “One aspect of the situation we find ourselves in is the story of Brexit... It is about how the DUP backed a hard Brexit and did not reconcile that with the implications for Northern Ireland in terms of the special arrangements that had to be put in place.

"There is no perfect solution to the challenges that Brexit poses to Northern Ireland. The Windsor Framework offers perhaps the best approach to putting a square peg into a round hole, short of a wider reassessment of the UK’s overall relationship with the European Union…

"The DUP has been allowed to essentially hold the process to ransom with impunity over the past 12 months in terms of blocking the Executive.”

Mr Wilson spoke a few minutes later, and began by issuing fresh condemnation of the Windsor Framework (which the DUP argues does not remove the post-Brexit Irish Sea border).

Chart showing unionism vs Alliance in North Down

"It is not acceptable to Unionists in Northern Ireland who have gone through terrorist campaigns, and shown resolve in terrorist campaigns, in order to stay within the United Kingdom,” he said.

"We have had all kinds of pressure put on us. We have had threats. We have even heard more of those threats today, such as: ‘If you don’t go down the route of getting a resolution here, we will have to re-examine the Belfast agreement’...”

This a reference to the recent implied threat from senior Tory MP Robert Buckland that the Irish government will have a role in the government of Northern Ireland if government does not come back:

Mr Wilson added: “I listened to the honourable member for North Down (Stephen Farry), and it is little wonder that many people in North Down regard him now as a Sinn Fein cuckoo in the constituency nest, because he talks and argues so much as though he were coming from a Sinn Fein position, rather than from the position of a constituency that is predominantly Unionist.

“We have had the threats, including that there might be a change in the agreement that would take away the consensus, or that we might have direct rule that involves the Irish Republic, even though there is no provision for that in the Good Friday Agreement.

"Of course, the Secretary of State has sought to say this at times – or through surrogates. I notice that the honourable member for North Down echoed the words of the chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (Mr Buckland) in threatening that there could be big change that would be detrimental to the Union if we did not come to an agreement quickly.”

North Down has always been solidly unionist in complexion, and the only serious political blocs in the constituency are unionists and the Alliance Party.