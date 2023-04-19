The loyalist activist was speaking to the News Letter at the final day of events to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement at Queen’s University Belfast.

Mr Bryson also told the News Letter about the meetings he has been having in the last 24 hours with senior political figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the subject of Mr Beattie, on Wednesday the UUP leader had been taking part in a five-way panel debate at Queen’s, and told the audience:

Jamie Bryson speaking to the News Letter at the QUB conference on the Good Friday Agreement, 19-04-23

“We fought the last election in May… and Sinn Fein became the largest party.

“If they are not allowed to take their place and if we’re not allowed to get a government up and running now, then we really are trampling all over democracy here in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bryson responded: “I think it's the latest misguided utterance by Mr Beattie.

"So look. Doug Beattie can say what Doug Beattie wants to say, and he's entitled to say it.

"He's the leaders of a unionist party. But as far as I'm concerned no self-respecting unionist should or could implement the subjugation of the Union, and the return to stormont requires the implementation of the subjugation of the Union.

"That's the impediment. Whoever is First Minister or Deputy First Minister, that's a side issue at this point in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The issue now is there' not stable basis for power-sharing.”

In the last 24 hours Mr Bryon had met with Simon Hoare, the Tory MP who chairs the Northern Ireland Affairs committee in the Commons, and ex-taoiseach Bertie Ahern - spending a couple of hours with each of them.

Asked about these meetings, he said: “The event [the conference at Queen’s] has provided an opportunity to embark on engagement, and to put forward the unionist and loyalist message in terms of our concerns with the present imbalance and why there isn't a present basis for the operation of the institutions.”

He described the pair as perceived “opponents of unionism”, adding: “But I have to say that it was productive and constructive discussions, and I think it's important to set out that unionist message which sometimes goes unheard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I certainly haven't changed my ultimate view of where we are and where we need to get to.

"But the opportunity to set that view out to those who'd be seen as not natural unionists is always an opportunity which should be taken.”

As to why he, as an unelected activist, is granted access to such leading figures, he said: “I didn't apply to come [to the Queen’s conference]. I was invited, so that's a matter to direct towards Queen's University.”

More from this reporter:

Advertisement Hide Ad