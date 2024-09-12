The Alliance Party's Paula Bradshaw has warned a fellow MLA to "watch your language" because he referred to the idea of "a man claiming or thinking that he is a woman".

It happened during a session of the Executive Committee at Stormont, which was marked by friction between Ms Bradshaw – the committee chairwoman – and TUV MLA Timothy Gaston.

The Alliance Party – along with the SDLP and Greens – has in recent years very strongly embraced the precepts of transgender activists, who object to phrases like "men who claim to be women" on the grounds that such assertions should be accepted "without question" (in the words of Stephen Farry).

The News Letter has asked Ms Bradshaw why she warned Mr Gaston over his language; a response is awaited.

Paula Bradshaw telling Timothy Gaston 'watch your language'

The committee exists to look into the work of the Executive, and was taking evidence from members of the Equality Commission when it met on Wednesday.

Timothy Gaston began by telling fellow MLAs that "this is my first time [on a Stomont committee], so hopefully the chair will keep me right".

He started by asking about "the PSNI favouritism towards the promotion of LGBT members within the force" – a reference to a recent high-profile story in which a gay-and-transgender lobby group within the police offered to help train officers for promotion, only if they "identify as LGBT".

Geraldine Megahey, head of the commission, responded that the law "does allow for affirmative action to be taken, for positive action to be taken where any particular group is underrepresented within their workforce – but it's how that is done is the issue".

Timothy Gaston at the committee

Mr Gaston wanted to stay on this issue but, less than two minutes into his questions, Paula Bradshaw interjected: "Timothy, I'm going to stop you there. We're trying to look at gaps in equality legislation in terms of the comparison between here GB and the Republic of Ireland."

Mr Gaston replied: "I think this is something we have to..."

Raising her voice Ms Bradshaw said: "I'll let you finish your question, Timothy. I'll let you finish your question. But it'll be up to you [Ms Megahey] whether you want to respond. Go ahead."

Later in the meeting, Mr Gaston asked "does the commission recognise the conflict between the rights of a woman, and a biological man claiming or thinking that he is a woman. Do you believe as an Equality Commission..."

Ms Bradshaw interjected: "Can you, can you watch your language, please? Thank you."

Mr Gaston continued: "Do you believe a biological man should have access to women-only spaces?" to which the commissioner replied that "it's a fluid area – we have a lot of work as a commission to do in this field, as has wider society in terms of understanding the needs of all of these people".

The commissioner also went on to praise the fact that in Northern Ireland, in contrast elsewhere, a large number of feminist activists have teamed up with trans activists to work together.