'We must maximise the pro-Union vote', says DUP's Gavin Robinson after Doug Beattie quits as the leader of the UUP
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Beattie quit as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” with party officers for the shock move.
The Upper Bann Assembly member issued a statement confirming he was standing down after a morning of intense speculation over his future amid apparent internal tensions with other senior party figures.
In a statement, Mr Robinson said: “I called Doug earlier to give him my best wishes.
“As leaders within unionism, we had many shared interests. Whilst we differed over tactics, there is no doubt that Doug is a committed Unionist who wants to see Northern Ireland remain firmly within the United Kingdom.
“Doug knows I was disappointed that in constituencies like Fermanagh and South Tyrone it required unilateral action by the DUP to ensure there was a single pro-Union candidate.
“Divisions within unionism have handed seats to non-unionists at council level, in the NI Assembly and most recently in the Westminster elections.
“The election of a new UUP Leader is a matter for UUP members but top of my priorities for the new leader will be discussions about how we maximise the pro-Union vote in future elections.”
UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said Doug Beattie’s decision to step down as the party’s leader came as a “shock”.
Mr Nesbitt, who is also a former UUP leader, said the party faces a challenge in addressing internal matters.
Asked on RTE radio if he was sorry to see Mr Beattie go, Mr Nesbitt said: “I am because I was the man who brought Doug Beattie into the party.
“His first engagement was at a party conference when he was speaking at a fringe event.
“He was so impressive that when I got the leadership, one of my first determinations was to try and attract him in as an elected representative, and I’ve been very supportive of him during the years, and I’m very sorry to see him step down.”
Asked if he would consider returning as leader, the Minister for Health said he had not given that possibility a “millisecond’s thought”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.