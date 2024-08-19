Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DUP leader Gavin Robinson says he has given his best wishes to outgoing Ulster Unionist Party counterpart Doug Beattie but stressed his party will work with his successor to maximise the pro-Union vote.

Mr Beattie quit as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” with party officers for the shock move.

The Upper Bann Assembly member issued a statement confirming he was standing down after a morning of intense speculation over his future amid apparent internal tensions with other senior party figures.

In a statement, Mr Robinson said: “I called Doug earlier to give him my best wishes.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson released a statement after Doug Beattie stood down as the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party

“As leaders within unionism, we had many shared interests. Whilst we differed over tactics, there is no doubt that Doug is a committed Unionist who wants to see Northern Ireland remain firmly within the United Kingdom.

“Doug knows I was disappointed that in constituencies like Fermanagh and South Tyrone it required unilateral action by the DUP to ensure there was a single pro-Union candidate.

“Divisions within unionism have handed seats to non-unionists at council level, in the NI Assembly and most recently in the Westminster elections.

“The election of a new UUP Leader is a matter for UUP members but top of my priorities for the new leader will be discussions about how we maximise the pro-Union vote in future elections.”

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said Doug Beattie’s decision to step down as the party’s leader came as a “shock”.

Mr Nesbitt, who is also a former UUP leader, said the party faces a challenge in addressing internal matters.

Asked on RTE radio if he was sorry to see Mr Beattie go, Mr Nesbitt said: “I am because I was the man who brought Doug Beattie into the party.

“His first engagement was at a party conference when he was speaking at a fringe event.

“He was so impressive that when I got the leadership, one of my first determinations was to try and attract him in as an elected representative, and I’ve been very supportive of him during the years, and I’m very sorry to see him step down.”