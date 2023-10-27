We need political stability says Doug Beattie

​Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said if the DUP were not going to return to government, then the British and Irish governments should enable the return of Stormont.

UUP leader Doug Beattie speaks to the media after a breakfast with US investors at the Titanic Centre, Belfast. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

She said: "I'm not going to be embarrassed on behalf of the DUP. I am ready to do my job.

"It is up to others to allow us to do that. If it is not going to be the DUP going back into government then it needs to be the UK and Irish governments enabling those of us who are willing to go back into government to be able to do that."

She added: "This is an incredible week, it is an incredible opportunity but imagine how much amplified that opportunity would be if we had a functioning executive and government at Stormont."

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was embarrassing to be meeting the business leaders without a functioning government in Northern Ireland.

He added: "We need political stability. Political stability will help support our businesses and those businesses will support our economy and our economy will support our people.

"It is a no-brainer for me. I think we will get there but I wish we were there now."

He added: "From those on the outside looking in, the US delegation, they are looking at us and saying why don't you just get this sorted because it is clear that we are going to end up with the government, so why don't you just do it now?"

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was time for political courage from the DUP to bring powersharing back.

He said: "I have been calling for the DUP to go back into government since the day they left. I don't think this ever solves any problems. The Windsor Framework is a good deal out of a very bad Brexit.

"I do think we are moving in the right direction around the formation of a government. The bottom line is there is very little left to talk about. We know the shape of the Windsor Framework, we know there are ways of dealing with some of these problems.

