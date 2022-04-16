We won’t be intimidated, vows SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

Mr Eastwood said recent attacks on party candidates and election workers would not distract the SDLP from standing up for people enduring the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking as the party’s “battle bus” toured around Londonderry on Good Friday on the first of its campaign journeys, Mr Eastwood said: “Virtually every day of this election campaign, SDLP candidates have been under attack. We have had images of candidates burned, we have had candidates attacked and we have had posters smashed.

“We will not be distracted and we will not be deterred from our single priority in the three weeks ahead - putting ordinary, decent hard working people first.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and deputy leader Nichola Mallon with the party's 'battle bus'

Addressing those behind the attacks, Mr Eastwood said: “The SDLP has faced you down before and we will face you down again in three weeks time.”

He continued: “Our party is totally focussed on one thing - getting support to people who have been hit again and again by the soaring cost of fuel, food and energy. It is at the heart of our campaign because this crisis is ripping the heart out of working families.”

Mr Eastwood referred to the late John Hume when he said “someone we knew very well said it best - you can’t eat a flag. For us this election is about making sure that no one comes home from work or school to sit in a cold house.”