Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the deal – which he said would be published by the Government in due course, safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the Union and restores its place within the UK internal market.

However, he also says the deal is not perfect and the party will continue to fight.

The Green Lane – Removal of “all checks on goods”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving his party's HQ at Dundela in east Belfast yesterday, where he briefed senior members on the deal between the DUP and government. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sir Jeffrey says: "And then there will be practical arrangements, so for example removing all checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and staying within the United Kingdom so that those goods move freely as we had required. There will be other practical measures to ensure that NI’s place within the UK – and our ability to sell our goods in the UK – are guaranteed for the future”.

He said there would be “Zero checks, zero customs paperwork on goods moving within the United Kingdom. That takes away the border within the UK, between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and that is something that is very important. Now are these proposals perfect? Have we achieved everything we wanted to achieve? No we haven’t.. I will be honest with people about what we’ve been able to deliver”.

‘Legal and practical protections’ for the Act of Union

“There will be legislation to provide new legal and practical protections for the Acts of Union and which guarantees unfettered access for Northern Ireland businesses to the rest of the United Kingdom.

“In the coming days, in addition to the publication of the details of the new package of proposals, the UK Government will be required to deliver on the legislative commitments they have made to us.”

The DUP’s Seven Tests

Sir Jeffrey told the BBC “We have measured the outcome of these negotiations against those seven tests and my party is satisfied with the progress we have made. As I have said – did we get everything we wanted? No. Will we continue to fight for further change? Absolutely yes we will. And we will work within Stormont and at Westminster to secure that further change”.

EU Law – ‘end to dynamic alignment’ with EU rules – via an amendment to Section 7a

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC: “EU law applies where we are selling our goods to the European Union. As you know we have privileged access to the EU single market. But what this agreement will do is end dynamic alignment with EU law. It will amend Section 7a – and I don’t want to get too technical Sarah because obviously people need to read the detail. But it will amend that element of the Protocol that meant we had dynamic alignment with EU law. In other words all new EU law applied automatically to NI – that will now come to an end”.

Section 7a of the EU Withdrawal Act is the piece of UK legislation through which EU law is applied in Northern Ireland. It has been described as a “conduit pipe” – through which EU regulations flow into NI.

The NI Protocol decided which EU laws NI must continue to follow. As EU law constantly changes, the UK government is required to keep Northern Ireland aligned with it. The UK government said this issue had been addressed in the Windsor Framework via the Stormont Brake mechanism.

There are no further details at present about the changes Sir Jeffrey says have been made to dynamic alignment. The News Letter has contacted Brussels for comment.

‘End to ban on goods made to British standards’

Sir Jeffrey has said: “Where the protocol banned goods made to British standards from being sold in our shops in NI – that ban is gone. Goods made to British standards will be available in Northern Ireland and again that it very important”.

It is unclear how this differs from the arrangements already in place under the Windsor Framework which allow UK goods into NI if they are not at risk of being sold into the EU. This arrangement is already visible in supermarkets with ‘Not for EU’ labelling and shelving.

UK government legislation

The government will publish ‘legislation’ tomorrow. The DUP leader says there are two pieces of legislation – one on the constitution and another change to the UK Internal Market Act. It’s unclear if or how the changes to Section 7a to end dynamic alignment fit into this.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry and UUP leader Doug Beattie both say they have seen them – and that they are statutory instruments. They are a form of legislation which allow the provisions of an Act of Parliament to be subsequently brought into force or altered without Parliament having to pass a new Act.

Sir Jeffrey said: “There will be constitutional legislation which will be designed to affirm Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom. And to provide new legal and practical protections for the Acts of Union which are part of the constitutional basis of NI.

"There will be changes to the UK Internal Market Act so as to protect Northern Ireland’s ability to trade with the rest of the UK – within the UK and its internal market. I have said repeatedly one of my key objectives is to restore our place within the United Kingdom and its internal market so this legislation is designed to do that. To grant us unfettered access to the UK Internal Market and to protect that for the future.

Future guarantees

Sir Jeffrey has also said he had also secured cross party support for the proposals at Westminster. He said: “Therefore, regardless of who forms the next UK Government, these agreed measures will be taken forward beyond the forthcoming general election,” he said.

“Throughout this process, we have been clear and have made clear we will only be able to move after the Government faithfully delivers on the implementation of its legal and other commitments.

There has been no mention so far of a reported promise from the government to stop new British legislation further hardening the Irish Sea border. The rumoured proposals had caused outrage in the Tory party, particularly among pro-Brexit MPs, who believed it would tie the entire UK to EU regulations. However, the proposals as described wouldn’t have tied the hands of ministers.