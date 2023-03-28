Speaking at an event in Catalyst Inc, Belfast, Mr Beattie declared politicians should be working in Northern Ireland 'to improve people's lives' and 'boost the economy', which is a challenge his party is 'ready to meet'.

After the Windsor Framework was signed by the UK government and European Union, the party leader cited three main goals his party is aiming to achieve in the next phase - governance, opportunity and challenge.

"We must provide governance for Northern Ireland and its people. While Stormont remains mothballed our people suffer," he said.

UUP Leader Doug Beattie has called for devolution to be restored.

"Look at the community and voluntary sector crying out in desperation as ESF funding reaches a cliff-edge this week.

"These are the very groups at the core of our peace process. They are at the forefront of empowering our economically inactive to enter the workplace.

"These are the people who are providing our young people with the support they need to ensure the mistakes of the past are not repeated and that they have better prospects than generations before them.

"Have we forgotten that peace is something we must continually work at? It is not something to be taken for granted. I fear that too many do.

"We must exploit the opportunity to enhance prosperity. The opportunities presented by the Windsor Framework around dual market access and foreign direct investment are clear.

"We have spoken to business directly over the last number of weeks and that has been made clear to us. We need to work with them to provide certainty that can grow confidence in Northern Ireland as a place to invest, enhancing prosperity for our people, and ultimately securing our place in the Union.

"Finally, we will continue to challenge the areas of the framework that cause us concern.

"When we opposed the Protocol in 2019 we did so because we could see it was a bad deal that would cause serious issues for our people and our economy.

"Over the last three years we have consistently argued this case and provided solutions which have been reflected in the Windsor Framework.

"That is what this Party does. We identify problems and work to find solutions. We don’t walk away."

With Stormont not currently functioning due to the political impasse, Mr Beattie believes Northern Ireland are 'simply passengers' as problems mount up.

He added: "I am clear in my mind that devolution must be restored. The Ulster Unionist Party is a party of devolution.

"Having a functioning Executive and Assembly undoubtedly provides Northern Ireland with more influence. Right now, we are simply passengers with no say over the direction we are headed, hoping for someone to help us out as the problems continue to pile up.

"I don’t want to hear about more lost opportunities. For our people, nor for our economy.

"I want to be able to hear business talking of the opportunities they have been able to grasp.