Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, the DUP leader said the party would assess the legal text before coming to a “collective” conclusion.

“Let me be clear, our party officers, our assembly members, our members of parliament, and ultimately, our party executive, will determine the party’s approach on this issue,” he said.

“We will consult and we will take our time. We will talk to people. We will listen to what people are saying, they will articulate their views. Of course, there will be a diversity and a range of views.

“People will react in different ways. But the DUP will come to a collective decision on this agreement.”

When asked how long it would take for the party to reach a conclusion on what had been agreed, he said “it will take as long as it takes”.

“We want to get this right, that’s the important thing.”

PM ‘confident’ parties will recognise Framework ‘gets the balance right’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the party would assess the legal text of the Windsor Framework before coming to a 'collective' conclusion.

Rishi Sunak sidestepped questions about how much time he will give the DUP to consider the Windsor Framework and what would happen if they reject it, saying he is “confident” parties will recognise it “gets the balance right” for Northern Ireland.

“People need the time to engage with it, understand it, ask the questions,” the Prime Minister told reporters during a visit to a Coca-Cola plant in County Antrim.

“We’re going to give them that and answer the questions in the meantime, but I’m confident they will come to see this for what it is, which is I think a historic achievement that gets the balance right for Northern Ireland.”

He added that time was needed for all parties to understand the Stormont brake and that the Government wants to “to work with them to codify how that is going to work”.

But, he added, “we’ve not been shy about saying ‘I think the people of Northern Ireland need and deserve their government’.

“They need it to be up and running and delivering for them, whether it’s in public services or whether it’s in taking advantage of the incredible opportunities in the Windsor Framework.”

PM meets UUP leader Doug Beattie

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was “disingenuous” for any political party to suggest it would take weeks or months to formulate a response to the Windsor Framework.

Speaking following a meeting with the Prime Minister in Co Antrim, Mr Beattie said Mr Sunak had been “buoyant”.

He said: “I think the Stormont brake is one of those things which sounds good when you talk about it, but as soon as you start delving into it and understanding how it actually works, it throws up more questions than it does answers.

“But I can see the Prime Minister is working hard to sell this deal and we will work hard to scrutinise it.

“Anyone who is saying this should take weeks and months, I think is being disingenuous.

“Any political party should be able to look at this and engage with their party at every level and come up with what they believe to be the outcome, certainly within a week or so.”

Mr Beattie said there was no reason why the Stormont powersharing institutions could not be operating while parties study the detail of the Windsor Framework.

He said: “Stormont could be up and running now. You could have an executive now, and at the same time we could be looking at this framework.

“You can do that at the same time.

“But if we drag this out for months then businesses will be sitting there not knowing whether they are coming or going.

“We need to hear from business, we need to know if it works for them.