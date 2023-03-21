SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party has not decided whether it will vote in favour of or abstain from the Commons vote on the Stormont brake.

MPs will vote on the mechanism in Westminster on Wednesday, while the Democratic Unionist Party has already voiced its intention to vote against the Windsor Framework proposal.

“I think it’s utterly ridiculous for anybody to think that 30 MLAs in Northern Ireland would be able to veto European regulations. That’s madness,” Mr Eastwood said on Good Morning Ulster.

The Stormont Brake is part of the Windsor Framework, which aims to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I think the Stormont brake is a bad idea anyway, I think it muddies the water in terms of our investment proposition.”

Mr Eastwood said Northern Ireland would benefit from dual market access.

Commenting on the DUP’s position on the Stormont brake, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “I don’t really understand what the DUP were expecting was going to happen. They can have their position on this if they want, but the deal is done, it is absolutely clear.

“They’re going to find that tomorrow when the British Government vote this through anyway, the deal is done. There is no more negotiating to be done.

“What people really want to know, not how the DUP are going to vote tomorrow, but when they’re going to nominate a deputy first minister and get back into government.”

Mr Eastwood also addressed concerns raised by members of his own party about the democratic deficit created by the Windsor Framework.

“The best way to fix the democratic deficit is going back into the European Union, but the idea that a devolved assembly or 30 members of it would be setting EU regulations is just bonkers, frankly, and anybody who thinks otherwise, I don’t know what planet they’re living on,” he said.

He added that the SDLP have not decided their position for Wednesday’s vote: “We’ll either vote for it or abstain, we’ll make that decision today.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said the Windsor Framework does not go far enough to address the democratic deficit created by the impact of European regulation on Northern Ireland laws.

The Democratic Unionist Party has expressed its intention to vote against the Stormont brake in Wednesday’s Westminster vote.

“These European regulations will become Northern Ireland laws, they will have an impact on businesses on people in Northern Ireland, and our ability to trade freely with the rest of the United Kingdom, which of course is our biggest market,” Mr Wilson said on Good Morning Ulster.

He added that elected representatives from Northern Ireland should not be beholden to EU law.

“Regardless of what part of the community you come from, they expect their own elected representatives to be the ones who make the laws and then be held accountable for the laws.

“And the fact of the matter is even with the Windsor framework, EU laws will still apply in Northern Ireland and the opportunities to change those laws are totally removed from elected representatives in Northern Ireland.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the party will “continue the fight” against the Northern Ireland Protocol following Wednesday’s vote on the Stormont brake, which the party plans to oppose.

Mr Wilson was asked by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood on Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday when the DUP plans to return to Stormont.

The party has refused to return to powersharing in Stormont since May 2022 over concerns surrounding the protocol.

“Colum, you may be prepared to roll over, to having powers taken away from the people who are elected to Stormont, we’re not,” Mr Wilson said.

“At one stage the SDLP and Alliance and other parties, were saying we’ve got to have the full implementation of the protocol because there’s no other game in town,” he said.

“We insisted that the protocol was not acceptable and that negotiation had to be undertaken to revise it and remove it. We got the negotiation, but we didn’t get the outcome so we have to continue the fight, and we will continue the fight.”

After Mr Eastwood said “the negotiation is over”, Mr Wilson added: “We were told that before and then negotiations started. You may be the kind of person who surrenders very easily on these issues, we’re not.

“Of course there’s something very important here for unionists, if the protocol in its revised version stays or original version stays, then that will be the end of the Union.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said while further reforms are necessary, the Windsor Framework represents an important stepping stone in resolving Brexit trading relationships.

“The Ulster Unionist Party see the framework as a stepping stone towards achieving a lasting solution to the many issues and challenges with our post-Brexit trading relationship with both Great Britain and the European Union,” he said.

“The Stormont brake offers Northern Ireland politicians a unique say in EU laws that may affect this part of the UK due to our access to the single market, but important points of legal and technical clarification still remain outstanding. ”

He added: “The Irish Sea Border has not gone, there remains issues with the VAT and state aid rules. It’s clear that questions around moribund EU laws remain and significant points of clarity surrounding the red and green lanes have yet to be answered.

“These are where we must focus our efforts in the short term in order to get clarity and find solutions.”