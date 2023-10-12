​The UUP and TUV have expressed scepticism in the wake of comments by Sir Jeffrey Donaldon that the DUP dispute with government over the Northern Ireland Protocol could be resolved in weeks.

The Northern Ireland Office has also declined to issue any positive notes on how negotiations are going on the matter with the DUP.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said today that he would like to see a successful resolution to his party’s negotiations with the Government over the post-Brexit trade impasse within weeks.

He said that progress has been made in talks with the Government but there are “still gaps to be closed”.

Asked when the negotiations might conclude, he said: “A lot depends on the progress which is made to close the gaps that are there at the moment, but certainly we would like to see an outcome within the next few weeks."

However TUV leader Jim Allister responded that it was difficult to see how the DUP could pass the party's own seven tests for returning to Government.

The DUP collapsed the Assembly by withdrawing in February 2022 in protest against the internal UK trade barriers created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The subsequent Windsor Framework - agreed by the UK and EU in February to address unionist concerns - has not been enough to assuage the party's concerns.

In May Mr Donaldson told the News Letter that he wanted stand-alone legislation from Westminster to copper fasten NI’s place in the union, however there has been no sign of this happening.

Mr Allister expressed some scepticism on Mr Donaldson's optimism for resolving the issues in weeks.

“If the DUP are to remain true to their seven tests it is difficult to see how devolution can be restored in such a short time scale," he said. "The Unionist electorate remains solid in its opposition to the Protocol and any weakening on this fundamental issue will not be received well."

UUP leader Doug Beattie repeated his view that the Government will not make any changes to the Windsor Framework for the DUP.

“The leader of the DUP has difficult choices to make,” he said. “He either helps to make Northern Ireland a working part of the UK by forming an Executive or he remains out and our public services continue to crumble. I believe Sir Jeffrey wants and believes in the former.

"It is now more obvious than ever what is on offer from the UK Government and it does not include changing the Windsor Framework. The window for moving forward is beginning to narrow and decisions will need to be made in the coming weeks. We were always going to reach this point but now that the boycott has failed it is time to reassess what is being achieved. It is now clear just how much the boycott is hurting Northern Ireland, our people and unionism itself.”

The News Letter invited the Northern Ireland Office to respond to Sir Jeffrey's view that the issues could be resolved within weeks - but it did not give anything whatsoever away.

