Windsor ​Framework could impact on how the UK Supreme Court's ruling on the definition of a woman applies in NI

​There is uncertainty over whether a landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court on how sex is defined in law will fully apply in Northern Ireland – because the Windsor Framework means the province must “keep pace” with EU court rulings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s top court ruled that sex is defined by biological sex, not someone’s chosen gender identity. However, Northern Ireland is required to “keep pace” with certain EU equality directives – including on gender discrimination.

That means compliance with current and future case-law from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) – which the UK as a whole is no longer a member of. That could result in a clash between the Supreme Court ruling and the EU court in certain areas - particularly in relation to employment law and gender discrimination law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, ECNI said that the UK Supreme Court judgement would likely be deemed “highly persuasive” by courts and tribunals here, and was “likely to be followed” where similar issues arise – despite it being in relation to the Equality Act which does not apply here.

The DUP says the government must ensure that the “common sense” ruling applies to all of the UK, including Northern Ireland – while the Ulster Unionists say the UK Supreme Court has primacy here – and its findings will “influence how services are provided”.

But the TUV says the issue demonstrates that in important areas of law the Supreme Court in Northern Ireland “is not the UK Supreme Court but a foreign court”.

Asked about the potential impact of the Protocol on the ruling, the Equality Commission said: “This is a detailed and important judgment. At this stage, we are considering the judgment including any potential implications that may arise in relation to Article 2 of the Windsor Framework”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, last year, a report by the Equality Commission (ECNI) into the impact of the Windsor Framework in Northern Ireland said that Articles 2 and 13 “require the law in NI to keep pace with any improvements to minimum standards of equality protection” enshrined in EU laws listed in the document.

The public body, responsible for upholding rights laws under the Protocol, said: “This includes the EU equality directives which protect against gender discrimination and which cover employment and vocational training, access to goods and services, and social security and protect against gender discrimination including transgender people.

“The obligation also requires compliance with current and future CJEU case-law. The CJEU has made it clear that ‘to tolerate such discrimination would be tantamount, as regards such a person, to a failure to respect the dignity and freedom to which he or she is entitled, and which the Court has a duty to safeguard’.”

The ECNI report said that “NI equality law must keep pace with any enhancements made by the EU to the six Annex 1 directives, on or after 1 January 2021, including monitoring current and future CJEU case law”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Unionist Justice spokesperson, Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “The supreme court ruling was in relation to the Equality Act (2010) which does not apply here in Northern Ireland. We have our own raft of equality legislation however, the Supreme Court does have primacy, and its findings will influence how services are provided in Northern Ireland, from policing and justice to health and communities.

“The simple fact is that a gender recognition certificate will no longer identify your sex, not that it ever did, but it will identify the gender you are as per the regulations laid out in issuing a gender recognition certificate.

“It might be that this will be settled in courts once again, but it is certainly an issue we must deal with at pace because a GRC should not allow you to change your sex on a birth certificate and movement outside Northern Ireland throughout the United Kingdom may well become an issue if we retain differing rules.”

A TUV spokesperson said the party has expressed concern about the impact of Article 2 in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While its impact on yesterday’s judgment is something we will seek advice on, what cannot be disputed is that in important areas of law the Supreme Court in Northern Ireland is not the UK Supreme Court but a foreign court which adjudicates on laws which to which the people of Northern Ireland have no input.

“This exposes the nonsense that the Irish Sea Border is just about trade. It is about placing Northern Ireland in a separate political community from the UK for many crucial purposes. The Protocol brought very far reaching constitutional change imposed without any consent from the people of Northern Ireland. This is a profoundly unjust situation which is intolerable today as it was when the Protocol was introduced”, they said.

DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe said: “The UK Supreme Court’s ruling is a victory for common sense, confirming that ‘sex’ in law means biological sex. This provides much-needed clarity and protects the integrity of single-sex spaces and women’s rights. The decision reflects the reality understood by the vast majority of the public. It should apply UK-wide, including in Northern Ireland. The Government must ensure this principle is upheld consistently across all parts of the United Kingdom so that women only spaces are protected.