MPs voted 515 to 29, majority 486, in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.

The division list showed the 29 MPs who voted against were:

22 Conservative MPs: Adam Afriyie (Windsor), Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen), Peter Bone (Wellingborough), William Cash (Stone), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland), Richard Drax (South Dorset), James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East), Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green), Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford), Jonathan Gullis (Stoke-on-Trent North), Adam Holloway (Gravesham), Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood), Boris Johnson (Uxbridge and South Ruislip), David Jones (Clwyd West), Danny Kruger (Devizes), Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet), Matthew Offord (Hendon), Priti Patel (Witham), John Redwood (Wokingham), Jacob Rees-Mogg (North East Somerset), Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk).

Jacob Rees-Mogg voted against regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.

Six Democratic Unionist Party MPs: Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry), Jeffrey Donaldson (Lagan Valley), Carla Lockhart (Upper Bann), Gavin Robinson (Belfast East), Jim Shannon (Strangford), Sammy Wilson (East Antrim).

One Independent MP: Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire).

DUP MPs Ian Paisley (North Antrim) and Paul Girvan (South Antrim) acted as tellers for the noes.

The division list showed 280 Conservative MPs voted in favour of the regulations, including former prime minister Theresa May. It added 160 Labour MPs also supported the motion.