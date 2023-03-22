News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
3 minutes ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
48 minutes ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
3 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Windsor Framework: Full list of the 29 MPs who voted against the implementation of Stormont Brake in today's House of Commons vote

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were among the 22 Conservative MPs to rebel and vote against a key part of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the EU.

By Richard Wheeler
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:03 GMT- 1 min read

MPs voted 515 to 29, majority 486, in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.

The division list showed the 29 MPs who voted against were:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

22 Conservative MPs: Adam Afriyie (Windsor), Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen), Peter Bone (Wellingborough), William Cash (Stone), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland), Richard Drax (South Dorset), James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East), Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green), Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford), Jonathan Gullis (Stoke-on-Trent North), Adam Holloway (Gravesham), Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood), Boris Johnson (Uxbridge and South Ruislip), David Jones (Clwyd West), Danny Kruger (Devizes), Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet), Matthew Offord (Hendon), Priti Patel (Witham), John Redwood (Wokingham), Jacob Rees-Mogg (North East Somerset), Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk).

Jacob Rees-Mogg voted against regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.
Jacob Rees-Mogg voted against regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.
Jacob Rees-Mogg voted against regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.
Most Popular

Six Democratic Unionist Party MPs: Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry), Jeffrey Donaldson (Lagan Valley), Carla Lockhart (Upper Bann), Gavin Robinson (Belfast East), Jim Shannon (Strangford), Sammy Wilson (East Antrim).

One Independent MP: Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DUP MPs Ian Paisley (North Antrim) and Paul Girvan (South Antrim) acted as tellers for the noes.

The division list showed 280 Conservative MPs voted in favour of the regulations, including former prime minister Theresa May. It added 160 Labour MPs also supported the motion.

No vote was recorded for 48 Conservative MPs, although this does not automatically equate to an abstention for each MP as they may have received permission to miss a vote.

MPsLiz TrussHouse of CommonsBrexitRishi SunakBoris Johnson