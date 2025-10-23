Windsor Framework: InterTrade UK warns of burdens on NI businesses - and calls on government to 'monitor and promote' dual market access

Intertrade UK, chaired by Baroness Foster, is comprised of leading business figures in Northern Ireland.

Intertrade UK has issued its first set of recommendations to the government on how it should handle issues caused by the Irish Sea border, arguing more should be done to promote – as well as monitor – Northern Ireland’s ‘dual market access’ position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body, chaired by Baroness Foster, was set up under the DUP-Tory Safeguarding the Union deal which restored power-sharing at Stormont.

In its advice to the government on how trade has been impacted by the Windsor Framework, Intertrade UK says more must be done to deal with challenges posed to the UK internal market by the arrangements, and sets out a series of recommendations on how the situation can be improved for businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter, sent by Arlene Foster to the Secretary of State, warns that the current arrangements are “affecting the smooth flow of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, adding costs to their businesses and restricting choice to consumers”.

It is the latest in a series of reports raising concerns about the impact of the post-Brexit trading arrangements on Northern Ireland business.

The correspondence sets out “a series of practical proposals” which it says would have “an immediate and positive impact” for business. These include changes to schemes designed to help navigate the costs and complexity of the arrangements – as well as urging the government to progress an SPS deal with the EU.

“This is a high priority, and we would recommend accelerating this process. Under the existing arrangements, high regulatory barriers to the movements of such goods within the UK internal market are causing issues, so prioritising and minimising the time it takes to agree the new arrangements can only assist in reducing these barriers”, Baroness Foster says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body also warns Hilary Benn that the ‘Not for EU’ labelling scheme – required on many GB goods sold in NI – is creating an additional cost for businesses. It says the issues should be addressed “as part of the cashflow and broader package of support for retailers” – such as the Duty Reimbursement Scheme and the Trader Support Service (TSS).

The advice also suggests increased support for the UK internal market, by introducing “trade acceleration vouchers” along the lines of those issued by Intertrade Ireland to boost cross-border trade.

Under the Windsor Framework, the trade in goods with the Republic of Ireland is frictionless, given NI’s effective membership of the EU single market.

However, that has imposed trade friction between GB and NI. The deal was sold as providing Northern Ireland with the “best of both worlds” because businesses here can sell into the GB and EU markets. This so-called ‘dual market access’ that has been rejected by unionist politicians, because of the disruption caused to supply chains by the internal UK border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its letter to the government Intertrade UK says that while the issue is not within its remit, ministers should “actively assess and monitor the impact and benefits of dual market access and develop a detailed plan to promote Northern Ireland's position”.

However, it also urges the government to “assess and monitor the volume and value of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and consider whether mitigating interventions may be required”.

The advice also mentions the the EU laws which underpin the Irish Sea border, saying that there should be an improve on “monitoring and communication of regulatory divergence” and a greater understanding of changing regulations coming from Brussels.

“The requirement for Northern Ireland to comply with a wide range of EU regulations, relating to goods, is both a major responsibility as well as an opportunity”, the report says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It suggests the establishment of a “well-resourced Office of Regulatory Divergence” in Brussels which would track emerging EU rules so that NI businesses are aware what’s coming down the track.

The “opportunity”, it says, “flows from the ability that this advance awareness – gained to ensure Northern Ireland’s compliance with EU regulations – could give to the UK Government for the benefit of the wider UK business sector”.

It also wants to “improve monitoring and communication of regulatory divergence” and an evaluation of the ‘at risk’ test to consider if it is being properly applied. Under the current rules, goods deemed at risk of entering the EU single market face full EU customs checks, even if they are not destined for the EU.

Other key recommendations include:

- Improvements to the Trader Support Service to make it more user friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Strengthening and centralising business guidance through a new "one-stop shop" hub.

- boosting communication efforts to actively promote and explain the Windsor Framework, including but not limited to Dual Market Access, especially to SMEs and businesses in GB

- Reform of the Duty Reimbursement Scheme to make it faster and simpler, and explore alternative cashflow support to businesses such as bridge funding.

- Ensuring Northern Ireland representation on the Board of Trade.