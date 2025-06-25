Windsor Framework: Lord Empey says there is 'disconnect' between government and businesses
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said “goods are flowing” and they listen to stakeholders, adding they have an obligation to make the framework work.
“The goods are flowing from GB to Northern Ireland, from Northern Ireland to GB, which is of course what we want, and the economy in Northern Ireland is doing OK,” he added.
However, former UUP leader Lord Empey said they have received different reports on operating under the post-Brexit trading deal.
Nick Thomas-Symonds, paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office, also appeared at the committee which has been holding evidence sessions examining the operation of the Windsor Framework.
He told peers that he has seen in person the arrangements at Belfast Port, and listened to Northern Ireland businesses, describing the region's voice on the issue as being “heard loud and clear”.
The Windsor Framework was agreed between the UK and the EU in 2023, amending the Northern Ireland Protocol. It governs post-Brexit trading arrangements in the province.
Mr Benn conceded there are “quite a lot” of bodies relating to the framework. “They are all bodies set up to deal with different aspects ... there are quite a lot of bodies, they are intended to give reassurance to people that someone independent is looking at how the whole thing is working, then people can read the reports and make a judgment,” he said.
Lord Empey contended there “is a disconnect” with what the ministers were saying, and what the committee has heard from others.
“We received a report yesterday from the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) of widespread trade friction, low strategic confidence, dual market access under-utilised, government support gaps, operational disruption and costs,” he said.
“We understand you have been confronted with a situation you didn't make but our job in doing a report is to try and make things better, even though the problem might be fundamentally insoluble in principle in the long term.
“I would just urge you to recognise the fact that however hard you're trying, out there is a gap.”