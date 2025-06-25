Windsor Framework: Lord Empey says there is 'disconnect' between government and businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said “goods are flowing” and they listen to stakeholders, adding they have an obligation to make the framework work.

“The goods are flowing from GB to Northern Ireland, from Northern Ireland to GB, which is of course what we want, and the economy in Northern Ireland is doing OK,” he added.

However, former UUP leader Lord Empey said they have received different reports on operating under the post-Brexit trading deal.

Lord Empey said there had been reports of 'friction' arising from the Windsor Framework

Nick Thomas-Symonds, paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office, also appeared at the committee which has been holding evidence sessions examining the operation of the Windsor Framework.

He told peers that he has seen in person the arrangements at Belfast Port, and listened to Northern Ireland businesses, describing the region's voice on the issue as being “heard loud and clear”.

The Windsor Framework was agreed between the UK and the EU in 2023, amending the Northern Ireland Protocol. It governs post-Brexit trading arrangements in the province.

Mr Benn conceded there are “quite a lot” of bodies relating to the framework. “They are all bodies set up to deal with different aspects ... there are quite a lot of bodies, they are intended to give reassurance to people that someone independent is looking at how the whole thing is working, then people can read the reports and make a judgment,” he said.

Lord Empey contended there “is a disconnect” with what the ministers were saying, and what the committee has heard from others.

“We received a report yesterday from the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) of widespread trade friction, low strategic confidence, dual market access under-utilised, government support gaps, operational disruption and costs,” he said.

“We understand you have been confronted with a situation you didn't make but our job in doing a report is to try and make things better, even though the problem might be fundamentally insoluble in principle in the long term.