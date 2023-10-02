Jamie Bryson told the leaders of the DUP, UUP and TUV that a return to Stormont would 'ignite significant instability and, without any doubt, precipitate a return to mass street protests'

The warning comes in a letter from loyalist activist Jamie Bryson to the leaders of the DUP, UUP and TUV. Mr Bryson was writing on behalf of Unionist Voice Policy Studies.

In the letter, sent to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Jim Allister over the weekend, Mr Bryson said that government proposals to restore devolution are "a joke".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the letter said that a statutory instrument “creating a vague duty not to further diminish the Acts of Union” would not fix the damage and could be overridden by the protocol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter continued: “It is therefore purely symbolic and, even symbolically, it’s nonsense and utterly worthless.

“Put simply, unalterable commitments have been made. The unionist base — according to all polls — stands firmly behind unionism’s principled stand: protocol or power-sharing, never both.

See also:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A surrendering on these issues by returning to Stormont would — in our analysis — ignite significant instability and, without any doubt, precipitate a return to mass street protests.