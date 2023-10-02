News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Windsor Framework: Protocol or power-sharing, never both – loyalists will hold mass street protests if Stormont returns with Northern Ireland Protocol still in place, says Jamie Bryson

The DUP has been told that loyalists will hold mass street protests if the party returns to Stormont while the Northern Ireland Protocol is still in place.
By Staff reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Jamie Bryson told the leaders of the DUP, UUP and TUV that a return to Stormont would 'ignite significant instability and, without any doubt, precipitate a return to mass street protests'Jamie Bryson told the leaders of the DUP, UUP and TUV that a return to Stormont would 'ignite significant instability and, without any doubt, precipitate a return to mass street protests'
Jamie Bryson told the leaders of the DUP, UUP and TUV that a return to Stormont would 'ignite significant instability and, without any doubt, precipitate a return to mass street protests'

The warning comes in a letter from loyalist activist Jamie Bryson to the leaders of the DUP, UUP and TUV. Mr Bryson was writing on behalf of Unionist Voice Policy Studies.

In the letter, sent to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Jim Allister over the weekend, Mr Bryson said that government proposals to restore devolution are "a joke".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the letter said that a statutory instrument “creating a vague duty not to further diminish the Acts of Union” would not fix the damage and could be overridden by the protocol.

The letter continued: “It is therefore purely symbolic and, even symbolically, it’s nonsense and utterly worthless.

Most Popular

“Put simply, unalterable commitments have been made. The unionist base — according to all polls — stands firmly behind unionism’s principled stand: protocol or power-sharing, never both.

See also:

Loyalists stage theatrical anti-NI Protocol protest in Manchester ahead of Conservative conference

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A surrendering on these issues by returning to Stormont would — in our analysis — ignite significant instability and, without any doubt, precipitate a return to mass street protests.

“It would, in our view, also be the case that a significant swathe of grassroots unionism/loyalism would actively electorally campaign against any unionist who had opted for the role of collaborator and implementer in the subjugation and suspension of the Union.”

Related topics:Jamie BrysonNorthern Ireland ProtocolProtocolDUPNorthern IrelandJeffrey DonaldsonUUP