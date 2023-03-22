Rishi Sunak’s new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland cleared its first Commons test despite opposition from some Tory MPs and the DUP.

MPs voted 515 to 29, majority 486, in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.

Tory former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss said they would be voting against the Government ahead of the debate.

UUP leader Douig Beattie says the landslide Commons vote in support of the Stormont Brake today shows that the DUP boycott has failed – and called for the return of devolved government.

The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs also said it was “strongly recommending” its members oppose the regulations.

The DUP withdreaw from the Stormont Executive in February last year in protest at the impact at the NI Protocol, collapsing the devolved assembly.

UUP Leader Doug Beattie says it is now time for it to return.

“The Windsor Framework has genuine opportunities, and it has serious challenges,” he said. “The Ulster Unionist Party believes that in order to realise the opportunities and challenge the multiple issues then we need a functioning devolved government.