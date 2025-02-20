Work starts on £5.6m Ards to Bangor Greenway that stops short, forcing pedestrians and cyclists to travel on dual carriageway to get to heart of city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £5.6m greenway to Bangor started construction today – though it stops short of the city, forcing pedestrians and cyclists onto a busy dual carriageway.

The greenway, which has spiralled in price by almost £2m since it was first mooted, was today announced by recently-appointed Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins as a “cleaner and greener” travel method between Newtownards and Bangor.

But it won’t reach Bangor. The route instead terminates on the outskirts of the city, after which pedestrians and cyclists making the trip will be pushed onto the far less clean or green surroundings of the A21 dual carriageway.

Tracking past car dealerships and business parks before reaching a heavily residential part of Bangor, it’s more than two miles to reach the heart of the city and its sun-dappled seafront.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins joins Ards and North Down Mayor Cllr Alastair Cathcart as construction work on the Newtownards to Bangor Greenway gets under way.

The greenway is also sold as a way to get to Whitespots Country Park near Newtownards – but it travels along a disused rail line on the opposite side of the dual carriageway to the country park.

Plans have been filed to build a footbridge over the dual carriageway to help greenway users get to Whitespots, but they haven’t gone down well with nearby residents.

The three-and-a-half mile greenway starts close to a college campus in the centre of Newtownards and travels along a train line that used to link the town with Belfast in one direction and Donaghadee in another, but was closed down in the 1950s.

Around halfway along its route the greenway deviates from that line, heading through countryside and behind a business park to deposit users close to the dual carriageway.

What will greet pedestrians and cyclists after they finish the greenway - a trip down the A21 dual carriageway to reach Bangor.

It features paths of up to four metres wide for walking and cycling, with railings, fencing, lighting and greenery along it.

When it was first announced several years ago, the greenway was projected to cost approximately £3.85m; Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins today announced its price is £5.6m.

It’s supposed to link up with the Comber Greenway, providing one uninterrupted green corridor from Belfast to Comber and then through Newtownards to Bangor.

But local authorities have struggled to find a workable route between Comber and Newtownards, heavily delaying that part of the project, and the now under construction section won’t reach Bangor.

Another part of the two-mile route between the end of the greenway and the heart of Bangor.

Today’s announcement is for phase one of the new greenway, running from the centre of Newtownards to the intended site of the dual carriageway footbridge.

It’s paid for by a combination of the Department for Infrastructure in Stormont, the Department of Transport in Westminster, the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund, and Ards and North Down Council.

Said Infrastructure Minister Kimmins: “It is great to be here today to see work on the ground underway.

“By investing in greenways and other high quality active travel infrastructure, we are giving people more options to think about how they travel and helping them embrace healthier lifestyles.

“Once completed, this greenway will provide a safe alternative route for those who choose to leave the car at home and use it to travel to work or to study, to shop, to visit family and friends or simply just for leisure.”

Ards and North Down mayor Alistair Cathcart said the route is expected to be popular with leisure users and commuters.