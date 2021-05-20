‘Yet another probe into Storey funeral now needed’: Nesbitt

Aerial view of mourners in Milltown Cemetery

That is the view of UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt, who said that he and new party leader will meet the PSNI chief today.

There has already been a report done into the Storey funeral affair by barrister Peter Coll QC, who looked into Belfast City Council’s handling of the cremation of the former IRA.

It reported in February, saying that the fact the council allowed the Storey family a cremation on the same day it denied the service to other families was “avoidable, unnecessary and simply wrong”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PPS the following month released its own report into the funeral more generally.

It found that because the law was said to be too complicated there was not a realistic prospect of any prosecutions succeeding.

And this week the report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) basically absolved the PSNI of any serious wrongdoing in relation to the funeral, even though the video evidence they captured on the day turned out to be useless for identifying alleged breaches of the law.

Speaking on Stephen Nolan’s late night BBC show on Wednesday, Mr Nesbitt said the report is “not complete”.

“I regret that the minister Naomi Long called it comprehensive when she greeted it on Monday.

“What are we going to do? Doug Beattie and I are going to see the Chief Constable on Friday morning. Doug Beattie is going to write to Naomi Long to suggest that she needs to intervene.

“We need, I’m afraid, another review of what went on because what we’ve got in the HMIC report is incomplete.

“There are some facts in there. There are facts stated as facts which appear not to be facts.”

More from this reporter:

Click here – Exclusive: Body probing Bobby Storey funeral had no powers in NI

Click here: Biggest Protestant church in NI backs DUP bill on disabled abortions

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe