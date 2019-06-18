YouGov Conservative party members poll: Most Conservatives would ditch Northern Ireland to get Brexit

A majority of Conservative and Unionist Party members would be prepared to let Northern Ireland leave the United Kingdom if it meant Brexit took place, a YouGov poll has found.

YouGov polled 892 Conservative Party Members between June 11 and June 14 by asking them a variety of different questions.

One of the most surprising results to emerge from the poll was 59 per cent said Northern Ireland leaving the United Kingdom was a price worth paying if it meant delivering Brexit.

Remarkably, 28 per cent of those polled said they would be prepared to call off Brexit it ensured Northern Ireland remained part of the United Kingdom; 12 per cent said they didn't know.

A majority of 63 per cent of those polled said they would endure Scotland leaving the United Kingdom if it meant delivering on Brexit.

The party members also said (46 per cent) they would be happy in Nigel Farage became the next Conservative party leader.

The poll also found that 51 per cent of those polled said they would abandon Brexit altogether if it meant stopping Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, becoming Prime Minister.

