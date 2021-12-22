Pregnant women urged to come forward for Covid vaccine

A pregnancy scan

The latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) states that pregnant women of any age should be considered as being in a clinical risk group and prioritised for the vaccine.

The Department of Health’s midwifery officer, Dr Dale Spence, said: “The data show that pregnant women are at increased risk of serious consequences from coronavirus and that the majority of pregnant women admitted to hospitals across the UK with severe Covid-19 have been unvaccinated.

“Whilst these new data clearly show that outcomes of Covid-19 for pregnant women and their babies are getting worse, it also shows the very strong protection that receiving a vaccination provides.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccination against Covid-19 in pregnancy is strongly recommended by both the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Dr Spence added: “I would encourage you to come forward without delay if you haven’t already been vaccinated, or are due your booster.

“I want to assure you that the safety of you and your baby is our priority. Vaccination remains vital and is the most effective way that you can help protect yourself and your unborn baby.

“Pregnant women can speak to their midwife, obstetrician or GP about vaccination.”

Pregnant women can receive their vaccination at a Health and Social Care Trust vaccination hub. Information on vaccination clinics is available on Trust websites.