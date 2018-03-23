Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in visit to Northern Ireland

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are taking part in a Royal visit to Northern Ireland today.

The couple, who are due to wed in May, are in Lisburn this morning for an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space. Around 2,000 schoolchildren are expected to greet the Prince and his American actress bride-to-be at Eikon Centre.

Amazing the Space is a youth-led peace-building initiative, funded by the Northern Ireland Executive Office, that empowers young people across Northern Ireland to become ambassadors for peace within their communities.

Prince Harry has been a key supporter of Amazing the Space, officially launching the 2018 project on his visit to Belfast in September.

He and Ms Markle will meet young people involved in organising today’s event after watching a number of musical and dramatic performances by schoolchildren who will commit to live out peace pledges.

Peter Sheridan, CEO, Co-operation Ireland said: “We are very pleased to welcome Prince Harry and Ms. Markle to attend Amazing the Space, a Co-operation Ireland and Executive Office project we see as being integral to the development of a peaceful society in Northern Ireland.

“To have so many young people in one place proactively speaking out in favour of peace and committing to living their lives through peaceful means can only bode well for society, and to have the Royal Family here to witness it makes it even more powerful.”