Public asked to help find missing Paula Elliott whose red Citroen C4 car which was found parked near the Lagan Towpath
Police in Lisburn are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 52 year old Paula Elliott.
Paula was last seen leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at around 5.45pm on Tuesday evening (5th March).
She had been driving a red Citroen C4 car which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.
Paula was wearing a silver Puffa coat, black leggings and multi-coloured trainers.
Police would ask Paula, or anyone who was in the Lagan Towpath area after 6pm on Tuesday and noticed anyone matching Paula’s description, to contact them at Lisburn station on 101, quoting reference number 1840 05/03/24.