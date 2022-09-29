News you can trust since 1737
Public asked to help find missing Simon Thorley - last seen five days ago

Police have issued an appeal on social media to find missing 37-year-old Simon Thorley.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:56 am
Missing Simon Thorley
They say that the PSNI are “concerned for the whereabouts of Simon Thorley” who “was last seen on Saturday 24th September”.

The post adds that Simon “may have travelled to the North Coast”.

He is described as 5 foot 10 inches in height and of a stocky build.

It adds that “it is not known what he is wearing” but he “may have been wearing K Swiss trainers”.

