Public thanked for their help after four siblings missing from Lisnaskea found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement said: “Thank you for all your help with our appeal to find four children missing from the Lisnaskea area.

"The children have been located safely”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family photo of Maughan's

An earlier appeal said the children – aged between 16 and eight-years – may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children – called Louise, 16, Marie Theresa, 15, Owen, 12, and Christina Maughan, eight – were reported missing from the County Fermanagh town of Lisnaskea on October 5.

In the appeal, Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe.