Public thanked for their help after four siblings missing from Lisnaskea found
A PSNI statement said: “Thank you for all your help with our appeal to find four children missing from the Lisnaskea area.
"The children have been located safely”.
An earlier appeal said the children – aged between 16 and eight-years – may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.
The children – called Louise, 16, Marie Theresa, 15, Owen, 12, and Christina Maughan, eight – were reported missing from the County Fermanagh town of Lisnaskea on October 5.
In the appeal, Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe.
“I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible. Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1181 05/10/23.”