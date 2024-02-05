Queen’s University scholarship recipients are announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scholarship was launched in 2019 and provides financial support to students in order to facilitate the completion of their studies. Over the last five years Choice has supported 15 local undergraduates.

Nathan Cole (Engineering and Physical Sciences) who is studying Computer Science, Aimee Martin (Medicine, Health, and Life Sciences) who is studying Zoology, and Emma Murphy (Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences) who is currently studying Criminology and Sociology are the three people whose academic success is being recognised.

The financial support is provided to students who have participated in either the Pathway Opportunity Programme or Senior Academy Programme. Both of these key Queen’s initiatives are delivered by the University’s Widening Participation Unit (WPU).

Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell, said: “Choice has a long-standing partnership with Queen’s University Belfast and alongside similar collaborations with education providers is committed to providing much-needed support to those who face barriers to achieving their goals in education.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we go beyond our initial remit of building quality affordable homes and are committed to supporting local communities and our young people through a range of initiatives. The Choice Scholarship is incentive based, giving students the chance to gain much-needed support through their education journey.

“Queen’s University Belfast facilitates access to higher education for those facing barriers and we are proud to support them in achieving this through this scholarship,” he added.

Established in 2013, the Widening Participation (WP) Unit comprises the Junior Academy, the Senior Academy and more recently the Pathway Opportunity Programme. WP students may include young people who are eligible for free school meals or Education Maintenance Allowance, those who are care leavers, or adult learners.

The Senior Academy and Pathway Opportunity Programme target young people who have the ability to attend university, but who are least likely to progress to higher education, and provides support to enable them to fulfil their potential. The scholarships are awarded to the Pathway Opportunity Programme or Senior Academy students, who achieve the highest overall mark in Level 1, and who will be continuing to Level 2.

Ted Jensen from Queen’s University Pathway Opportunity Programme said: “We are very thankful for the partnership we’ve had with Choice Housing over the past five years. These prestigious prizes not only recognise the students’ academic achievements but provide extra support throughout their studies.

“Often without family financial support these Widening Participation students, from the Pathway Opportunity Programme or Senior Academy Programme, can find that an award like this may make the difference between being able to stay at Queen’s on their course or not, so this support from Choice Housing is very much appreciated. I congratulate the three recipients and again thank Choice Housing for their generous support.”

The Pathway Opportunity Programme aims to increase the number of students from under-represented groups who will go on to study at Queen’s. The Senior Academy Programme raises awareness of higher education in post-primary pupils by developing their academic skills and supporting attainment. Working specifically with pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, these programmes are open to all and provide insights into university life.