Repeat of Challenge Cup final classic as Waringstown and Carrickfergus meet in last-eight showdown

​The Gallagher Challenge Cup enters the quarter-final stage this afternoon as eight teams all look to take one step closer to winning the Northern Cricket Union’s most prestigious prize.

​Having defeated defending champions Muckamore in the previous round, Waringstown will face a repeat of their thrilling 2023 final victory over Carrickfergus.

Two years ago, Waringstown and Carrick produced a classic at Stormont with the former registering a mammoth 354/4 thanks to centuries from Morgan Topping (150) and Adam Dennison (109).

However, Carrick responded in style and only lost out by 36 runs as CJ van der Walt (97) and Jake Egan (87) starred in a memorable fixture.

Morgan Topping was named Man of the Match after scoring 150 in the 2023 Challenge Cup final against Carrickfergus. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

A lot has changed for Carrick since then, suffering Premier League relegation last season and they are now aiming to work their way back into the NCU’s top-flight, starting the campaign with five consecutive Section One victories.

Waringstown also enter on the back of fine league form, winning five of their opening six matches in a quest to retain the Premier League crown.

Elsewhere, Instonians and North Down meet at Shaw’s Bridge as both look to inch towards ending their respective waits for Challenge Cup glory.

North Down have won the competition more times (32) than any other club, but their last triumph came in 2010, while Instonians haven’t lifted the famous trophy since 2012 – when they defeated today’s opponents in the showpiece decider.

Instonians have been beaten finalists on four occasions since then but will fancy their chances this term with the likes of Cade Carmichael, who recently became an Ireland international, Neil Rock and Shane Dadswell all in top form.

Meanwhile, a clash between Lisburn and Donacloney Mill at Wallace Park pits the current Premier League table-toppers against Section One’s top team.

Lisburn were beaten by Muckamore in last year’s final and haven’t tasted competition success since 1994.

The quarter-final schedule is completed with Woodvale’s home clash against Cliftonville Academy.