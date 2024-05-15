Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents from more than 40 flats in south Belfast were evacuated last night due to a carbon monoxide incident.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to incident in the Fane Street area of the Village at 6.45pm.

Last night a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Four pumping appliances from Cadogan, Whitla Street and Central Fire stations with fire officers were mobilised to the incident.

"Firefighters used their breathing apparatus equipment, gas monitor devices and ventilation units to ensure that the incident was resolved safely for the local residents."

He added that NIFRS resources left the incident at 10.50pm ‘and the scene was left with the PSNI’.

Last night the PSNI asked the public ‘to avoid the area until further notice, and motorists should be aware of possible delays in the Tates Avenue area’.

Belfast City Councillor Gary McKeown told the BBC it was a gas leak.

"A number of residents were evacuated and the Olympia Leisure Centre was used as an emergency rest centre," Mr McKeown said.

"Thank you to the emergency services and council staff for their response to this issue and the support they provided to people affected."