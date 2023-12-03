Road closed off in Lurgan as police investigate a sudden death
Edward Street in Lurgan was closed off on Sunday morning (December 3) as police deal with a report of a sudden death.
The closure has been put in place between Sloan Street and Hill Street.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Edward Street area of Lurgan.
"Edward Street is closed to all road users as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. There are no further details at present.”