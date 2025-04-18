Rory McIlroy emerges from private jet on NI return after his Masters triumph

​Rory McIlroy has returned back home to Northern Ireland after being pictured at Belfast City airport ahead of the Easter weekend.

The Holywood star touched down in the capital around noon on Friday in his private jet, less than a week on from his historic Masters success.

The 35-year-old became just the sixth golfer in history to win all of the sport’s major prizes after he held his nerve to beat Justin Rose via a play-off in a dramatic final day at Augusta.

​McIlroy was pictured coming off the plane with his daughter Poppy and he is expected to spend time with his family after his thrilling victory.

After finally slipping his arms into a much-coveted green jacket, McIlroy had to fight back tears on Sunday as he was asked about the sacrifices his parents Gerry and Rosie made during the early part of his career before he fulfilled his potential as a global superstar.

“I want to say hello to my mum and dad, they’re back in Northern Ireland and I can’t wait to celebrate this next week with them,” McIlroy added.

Whilst we don’t know McIlroy’s exact plans for time back home in the province, it is expected to be a short stay as he returns to the golf course in the United States next week.

He is currently scheduled to defend the Zurich Classic title he won with Shane Lowry next week in New Orleans.

Furthermore, McIlroy is also the defending champion of the Truist Championship (formerly the Wells Fargo Championship) from May 8-11.

This is ahead of the next major – the US PGA Championship – where McIlroy has already four wins to his belt at Quail Hollow.

An avid Manchester United fan, McIlroy has been invited to Old Trafford by manager Ruben Amorim after his Masters triumph.

In a message on United’s official X account, Amorim said: “Hi Rory. Congratulations for the Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.

“It’s really important for us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.

“So I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not McIlroy will be at Old Trafford between now and the end of the season as the Red Devils only have three remaining home Premier League matches this season – Wolves (April 20), West Ham (May 10) and Aston Villa (May 25).

McIlroy previously paraded the Claret Jug at Old Trafford after winning the Open Championship in 2014.

Elsewhere, Ulster Rugby – where McIlroy has been pictured cheering them on – have also extended their invitation to recognise his achievements.

"Ulster Rugby congratulates Rory McIlroy on his tremendous achievement of winning the Masters and making history,” said Ulster in a statement.