Scott Hutchison: Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody in tribute to Frightened Rabbit singer

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has paid tribute to Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

News broke this morning that police searching for the missing Scottish singer have found a body.

The 36-year-old was last seen at around 1 am on Wednesday morning after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, west of Edinburgh.

A body was discovered by Police Scotland at Port Edgar near South Queensferry at 8.30pm on Thursday.

Posting on Instagram, Bangor native Lightbody said Hutchison's music 'brought light to the world'.

"I just heard the news about Scott Hutchison," he wrote.

"One of Scotland’s most extraordinary songwriters. He wrote with such profound insight into loss and longing and listening to his words always made me feel this heady mix of wonder, elation and pain.

"That pain that also makes you feel someone understands what you’re going through and you don’t feel so alone.

"He was willing to hurt in his songs so that the listener hurt less. But when you live on the edge of that pain it can sometimes get to be too much to bear.

"I just wish he knew what he meant to so many. Thank you Scott for every extraordinary song you ever wrote and for the times we shared. Your music brought light to the world and always will.

"So much love to all your family, band mates and close friends. I am so deeply sorry for their loss. The world is less today without you Scott.x"

Formal identification of the body has yet to take place, but Mr Hutchison's family have been informed.

The police search was focused on the South Queensferry area, the Forth Road Bridge and Fife.

Mr Hutchison’s family raised concerns after tweets were sent by Scott shortly before he was last seen.

At around 11pm on Tuesday, he wrote: “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.”

Minutes later he added: “I’m away now. Thanks.”