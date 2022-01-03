Shock and concern after man stabbed to death in broad daylight in busy NI town centre
After a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Downpatrick this morning, local councillor Alan Lewis expressed concern that “something so violent could have occurred in the middle of the day in the centre of a busy town”.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We believe that the man was stabbed in the Church Street area of the town around 11am (yesterday). Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time. I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist in our investigation or who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22.”
He said a report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
UUP councillor Mr Lewis, who is chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership, said: “This incident is extremely concerning, locals are in shock. At this time of the day Church Street would have been busy, traffic would have been heavy, people going about their business, children and families would have certainly been present, as local shops were open and trading.
“I wish to thank the police and emergency services for their quick and efficient response.”
SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said he was “deeply alarmed” to hear of the fatal stabbing incident.
He said: “The very vicious, daylight and public nature of this attack is exceptionally chilling and I utterly condemn it.
“It is appalling to hear of this in our town and the local community will be understandably shocked.
“There is absolutely no place for knife crime in our community and those responsible should feel the full weight of the law.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family at this time and I would encourage anyone with any further information about this stabbing to come forward to the police as soon as possible.”
Mr McGrath had earlier said that it was the second stabbing incident in a matter of days.
He said: “I am deeply alarmed to hear of two incidents of stabbings in Downpatrick within just a few days. It is appalling to hear of these kinds of incidents in our town and the local community will be understandably shocked.
“I would like to utterly condemn those who perpetrated these terrible crimes. There is absolutely no place for knife crime in our community and those responsible should feel the full weight of the law.
“I would encourage anyone with any further information about these events to come forward to the police as soon as possible.”