Social media page set up to help locate missing Alan Whiteside who was last seen in pub before Christmas - business owners and homeowners now asked to check outhouses and sheds
The page called Bring Alan Home is littered with heartfelt messages from family, close friends and those actively searching who are desperate to find him.
It also includes posts from Community Rescue Service Belfast District who have detailed their exhaustive searches over the Christmas and New Year period.
‘As many are preparing to see out the old year and bring in the new, we take some time to think of those who have an empty space at their tables tonight and extend the thoughts and prayers of the volunteers from CRS to all.
‘,’We wish everyone health and best wishes for 2024,’ reads a New Year message from CRS.
Last night in a statement the PSNI made a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of the 33-year-old who was last seen ‘leaving licensed premises in the High Street area of Antrim at around 9pm on Sunday 17th December, heading in the direction of Market Square and down towards the pedestrian bridge over the river’
.The statement adds that Alan, who is described as being approximately 5 ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, and with brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt, and black Adidas trainers.
Inspector Patton said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the Antrim town centre, Bridge Street and Dublin Road areas between 9pm and 10pm on this date to get in touch.
“We would also appeal to business owners in the town centre to check their premises, yards and store rooms that may have been closed over the Christmas period, as well as residential owners to check their outhouses and sheds.
“Anyone with any information which might assist us is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1781 of 19/12/23.
“We would also like to thank Lough Neagh Rescue, the Community Rescue Service, and all those volunteers who have been helping and are continuing to assist with efforts to bring Alan home.”
Earlier a post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says Alan is 33-years-old and from the Antrim area.
Search teams have been combing the area since he was reported missing.
Police are urging anyone with information which could help us to locate Alan to please get in touch on either 101 or 999 quoting serial 1781 if the 19/12/23.