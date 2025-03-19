Connswater Specsavers store director Lynsey Caldwell with Katrina Eves, Belfast and Lisburn Women's Aid

​Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid are now able to provide essential eye and audiology services for women affected by domestic violence in Northern Ireland thanks to a new partnership with their local Specsavers stores.

The stores will offer vital support to vulnerable women, ensuring that they have access to eye and hearing tests, treatments, prescription lenses and frames whenever they need them. As part of this ongoing partnership, Belfast and Lisburn’s Women’s Aid will also engage with Specsavers staff for awareness sessions to help them to better understand the experiences of women affected by domestic abuse.

Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid plays a crucial role in supporting survivors of domestic violence, with 1,604 women using its services in the 2023/24 year. Of these, 920 identified as having a disability or complex need, including nine with visual disabilities and 11 with hearing disabilities.

Sarah Mason, chief executive Officer of Women’s Aid in Northern Ireland said: “The PSNI receive a domestic violence-related call every 16 minutes. Domestic abuse affects women in so many ways, including their ability to access healthcare. Often these women have experienced injuries that can affect both their eyes and ears. Having this partnership with Specsavers stores across Belfast and Lisburn is a vital step in helping women in our local Lisburn and Belfast shelters who are seeking help to rebuild their lives. Eye and ear health services can make a real difference in ensuring that these women feel supported and heard.”

Acknowledging the importance of accessible healthcare, Specsavers Lisburn have led the way in initiating this partnership with Women’s Aid. As two female directors at the helm of the locally run business, Natalie Latham and Leanne Lindsay are passionate about helping women locally where they can and spoke to Women’s Aid to see how they could best support them.

Four Specsavers stores have stepped in alongside the Lisburn and Victoria Square stores to provide these services including Connswater, Park Centre, Victoria Square and Abbey Centre. Women at the Belfast and Lisburn refuges will be able to book an eye or audiology test through the refuge directly free of charge, with the stores ensuring the on-going care for each individual who uses their services.

Leanne Lindsay, director at Specsavers Lisburn, emphasises the significance of this partnership@ “As two female directors at Specsavers Lisburn, we are in awe of the work that Women’s Aid do and are incredibly eager to offer support women in our local area. We want to be able to offer some normality to women experiencing domestic abuse and offer them a safe space to access testing and care when they need it. We hope that this partnership not only provides practical help but also raises awareness of the challenges that women experiencing domestic abuse in Northern Ireland face. We are also delighted to see other Specsavers stores across Belfast get involved with this initiative.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to providing women with the care and resources that they need in a safe and supportive environment. The service will be available to women whenever they require it, reinforcing the importance of accessible healthcare in the fight against domestic violence.