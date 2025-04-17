Start of the 2025 marching season: Details of major parades over Easter - including huge Apprentice Boys one in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massive Apprentice Boys march is set to take place in Lisburn on Monday.

General secretary David Hoey said that the annual Easter Monday march “often regarded as the opening of the year’s parading season”.

Details are below – along with those of several other notable parades during Easter.

Mr Hoey told the News Letter: “This is a parade between the two great Londonderry commemorations: the Shutting of the Gates in December and the Relief of Londonderry in August.

10/4/2023: The Easter Monday 2023 ABOD parade in Cookstown

"James arrived in Londonderry in April 1689, expecting to enter the city. The citizens, having rejected terms of surrender, refused entry – and the Great Siege was set.”

He thanked organisers, the local council, and police, adding: “We look forward to a great turnout and wish participants, members and bandsmen, and spectators an enjoyable day in Lisburn."

Here is a breakdown of it and the other notable parades over the next few days:

FRIDAY:

The Apprentice Boys' annual Easter Monday parade of 2022, on the Shankill Road in Belfast

The annual parade of Edenmore Flute Band is taking place at 8.30pm on Friday from Mill Place, at the northern end of Limavady town centre. There are 25 bands listed on the 11/1 form, and 250 participants.

In Portavogie at 6.30pm on Friday, Portavogie Flute Band Auld Boys will be parading alone through the village, beginning at Cloughey Road in a show of support for William Bailie, a bandsman and school caretaker who recently suffered an attack.

SATURDAY:

Carrickfergus Defenders will be on parade in their hometown at 2pm on Saturday. They will perform along with four other bands, starting out at Fergus Avenue.

Annalong Single Star Flute Band will be hosting its annual parade on Saturday, starting at Marine Park at 7pm. Some 36 bands are listed on the 11/1, with 1,100 estimated participants.

In Fermanagh, a parade of 22 bands organised by the Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band to celebrate their 15th anniversary will set out from Eden Street Carpark at 8.30pm on Saturday, embarking on a tour of the town. The number of participants is listed at 300.

In Randalstown, some 20 bands will set out from Shanes Street on Saturday at 8pm. It is the annual parade of Randalstown Sons Of Ulster Flute Band. Around 400 participants are on the form.

There are no major loyalist parades taking place on Easter Sunday.

MONDAY:

The huge ABOD gathering in Lisburn sets off at 12.30pm.

There are 50 bands in all listed on the 11/1 form, coming from as far away as Fermanagh, Ballymena, Armagh and Newtownstewart in Co Tyrone.

The parade begins at Wallace Park before heading south and doing a tour of the city centre and ending at Altona Road.

There are 6,000 participants listed, with the organiser being the Apprentice Boys of Derry Belfast and District Amalgamated Committee.

Billy Moore, the erstwhile general secretary of the Apprentice Boys, told the News Letter: “The Apprentice Boys’ parade on Easter Monday has been a very successful venture.

"It’s increased in numbers every year, and we’re optimistic that this year will see a vast increase – especially with it being held in the city of Lisburn, which is pretty central and I’m sure will attract quite a number of visitors and spectators.