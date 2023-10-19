'STOP, DROP and ROLL to put flames out if your Hallowe'en costume catches fire' , says NIFRS

The Northern Ireland Fire Service and the PSNI have issued advice ahead of Halloween, urging everyone to have a safe and enjoyable break this year.

In a joint statement they say that Halloween is typically a very busy time of year for emergency services and it is not uncommon to see an increase in calls reporting a range of concerns.

Superintendent Finola Dornan, Belfast Area, PSNI said: “Most people are responsible, but we need to be considerate and mindful of others when it comes to celebrating Halloween.

"Remember, what might seem like harmless fun to some, may actually feel like anti-social behaviour to others.

“We want everyone to stay safe this Halloween and have a fun, enjoyable night and for many this also involves knowing the law on firework safety to ensure everyone can protect themselves from severe burns and injury.

“Police patrols will be out and about to deter anti-social behaviour as well as engage with and support local communities.

"If you have any concerns about antisocial behaviour in your community, you can contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency,” added Superintendent Dornan.

Assistant Group Commander, NIFRS, Karen McDowell said: “We want to see everyone enjoy Halloween, but unfortunately each year we witness first-hand the devastating impact the misuse of fireworks and sparklers can have.

“They are a fire hazard and can set fire to property, the environment and clothing.

"The explosive force of a firework can also cause serious injury particularly to your hands and face.

"If you do decide to use fireworks then only light them outside in an open space and keep children well away from them.

Children playing with sparklers as The Fire and Rescue Service has urged the public to be aware of additional risks during Halloween celebrations.

“Fancy dress costumes can be highly flammable so keep them away from fireworks or open flames.

"Swap out candles for battery operated lights.

"If a costume catches fire remember STOP, DROP and ROLL to quickly put the flames out.

“If using sparklers, never give them to children under the age of five, and always wear gloves, preferably leather ones.