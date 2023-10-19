Yellow weather warning issued for more rain throughout Northern Ireland on back of Storm Babet

A yellow weather warning has been issued for rain in Northern Ireland by the Met Office between 3am tomorrow (October 20) and 9am on October 21.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the warning ‘showers or longer spells of rain have with the potential to lead to some disruption, particularly for eastern areas’.

See the rainfall for yourself with Meteoradar here

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office advises that the public should expect:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a major clean-up operation is under way after flooding swamped several towns and villages in Ireland during Storm Babet.

Rainfall in NI at 11.55 - Storm Babet

Counties Cork and Waterford on the southern coast of the island were worst hit, with some areas still under water on Thursday morning.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces were deployed as part of the response to the floods.

The army and civil defence units supported evacuation measures in the town of Midleton in Co Cork, where more than 100 properties were flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of businesses, including a prominent supermarket, were damaged by the rapidly rising water levels.

Photo taken with permission from social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @kwalsh_7 of flooding on Wednesday evening in Garryvoe, County Cork, caused by storm Babet. Issue date: Thursday October 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Babet Ireland. Photo credit should read: Kevin Walsh/PA Wire

While the floods have since receded, almost 500 electricity customers in Midleton remained without power on Thursday morning, with network engineers from ESB working to restore supply.

Cork County Council said more than a month’s worth of rain fell in the space of 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding, saturated land and high river levels across the county.

The council has established a centre at Midleton Fire Station to co-ordinate the response and a rest facility was provided in Midleton Community Centre for those who had been evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland deputy premier Micheal Martin and fellow Cabinet minister Simon Coveney, both from Co Cork, said the Government will provide support through its Humanitarian Assistance Scheme.

Photo taken with permission from social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @kwalsh_7 of flooding on Wednesday evening in Garryvoe, County Cork, caused by storm Babet. Issue date: Thursday October 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Babet Ireland. Photo credit should read: Kevin Walsh/PA Wire

Mr Coveney said the flooding has “caused carnage” across the county, while Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said his “heart goes out to all the residents and businesses” affected by Storm Babet.

Independent councillor for East Cork Liam Quaide said the scenes of flooding in Mill Street and Main Street in Midleton were “apocalyptic”.

Flooding was also reported in Whitegate, Rathcormac, Glandore, Ringaskiddy, Carrigaline, Raffeen, Halfway and Casteltownbere in Co Cork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Waterford, there were reports of flooding in Dungarvan, Tallow and Clashmore.

Five counties on the south and south-east coasts of Ireland – Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow – were subject to orange rain warnings on Wednesday.

An additional yellow rain warning has been announced for Co Kerry, lasting 24 hours from 6pm on Thursday.

A man in Belfast struggles with his umbrella

Some of the flooding episodes began on Tuesday.

Euan Whelton, from the village of Glandore in Co Cork, said he had not seen flooding “this bad” for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old agriculture worker said the Skibbereen Fire Brigade pumped water from the area for “five or six hours” on Tuesday but said it remained underwater on Wednesday.

He said the harbour village was “closed down” in 2013 due to heavy flooding and told PA: “I would say in 10 years it hasn’t been this bad.”

He added: “There were a few houses down there that were flooded – there was probably a foot or two of water inside the houses.

“There was a riverbank burst and it flooded the houses down there. There was a high tide as well so it was hard to get the water out.