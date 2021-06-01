Tayto Park announces reopening date - ‘the announcement you have all been waiting for’
Tayto Park has announced its reopening date.
In a statement the company say: “The announcement you have all been waiting for.
“From Monday June 7th we will be fully opening Tayto Park and all our attractions!
“Our Zoo Walk will still be open this weekend Friday - Sunday and from Monday we will have our attractions open.”
Their post adds - “Book NOW https://bookings.taytopark.ie
“Let the summer of fun commence”