Teenage boy suffers life-threatening injures in Co Londonderry quad bike incident

​A teenage boy has suffered life-threatening injures as a result of a quad bike incident in Co Londonderry.

​Police said the serious one vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the Ballygudden Road in Eglington on Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Irwin said: “Shortly before 11.30am, it was reported that a quad bike was involved in the incident.

"It was reported that a 14-year-old boy, who was riding the quad bike, was taken to hospital for injuries described as life-threatening following the incident.

"The road, which was closed, reopened following the collision.