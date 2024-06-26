Teenage boy suffers life-threatening injures in Co Londonderry quad bike incident
Police said the serious one vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the Ballygudden Road in Eglington on Tuesday morning.
Sergeant Irwin said: “Shortly before 11.30am, it was reported that a quad bike was involved in the incident.
"It was reported that a 14-year-old boy, who was riding the quad bike, was taken to hospital for injuries described as life-threatening following the incident.
"The road, which was closed, reopened following the collision.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 675 25/06/24.”